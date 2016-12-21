13 People Who Did The Dumbest Things While They Were Behind The Wheel

Have you ever seen a driver doing something that made you so angry you couldn't think straight?

It seems like every time I drive, I notice someone texting behind the wheel and not paying attention to where they're going at all. Not only are they putting themselves at risk, but they're endangering others as well. Unfortunately, this is only one out of many dangerous things that people do while driving.

These 13 distracted drivers must not have a very good understanding of safety, because they did everything except focus on the road.



1. This woman decided that the highway was the perfect place to catch up on some reading.

2. How about you watch where you're going instead of fixing your five o' clock shadow?

3. This is probably the worst place to practice your contouring technique.

video-player-present

4. Seriously, that text can wait.

5. Is that really so important that you just can't read it later?

6. This lady was eating a bowl of cereal with one hand and texting with the other.

video-player-present

Read More: The 24 Ways These Drivers Parked Are Why Cars Get Keyed

7. Not killing people with your car is much more important than catching 'em all.

8. Now really isn't the time for a jam session, buddy.

9. Just put the damn phone down!

video-player-present

10. This dad decided it would be a good idea to let his underage son take the wheel.

video-player-present

11. This taxi driver refused to turn off his movie on the highway.

12. That's not incredibly dangerous for your baby at all...

video-player-present

Read More: 20 Of The Most Ridiculous Things People Have Seen While Driving

13. This news station accidentally aired footage of a driver smoking marijuana in his car.

video-player-present

These people are exactly why it's so important to always drive defensively. Share this with others to remind them about the dangers of distracted driving.