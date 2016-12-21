Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

13 People Who Did The Dumbest Things While They Were Behind The Wheel

DECEMBER 21, 2016  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

Have you ever seen a driver doing something that made you so angry you couldn't think straight?

It seems like every time I drive, I notice someone texting behind the wheel and not paying attention to where they're going at all. Not only are they putting themselves at risk, but they're endangering others as well. Unfortunately, this is only one out of many dangerous things that people do while driving.

These 13 distracted drivers must not have a very good understanding of safety, because they did everything except focus on the road.

1. This woman decided that the highway was the perfect place to catch up on some reading.

2. How about you watch where you're going instead of fixing your five o' clock shadow?

How about you watch where you're going instead of fixing your five o' clock shadow?

Reddit / Mr_Mojo_Risin_

3. This is probably the worst place to practice your contouring technique.

video-player-present

4. Seriously, that text can wait.

5. Is that really so important that you just can't read it later?

6. This lady was eating a bowl of cereal with one hand and texting with the other.

video-player-present

Read More: The 24 Ways These Drivers Parked Are Why Cars Get Keyed

7. Not killing people with your car is much more important than catching 'em all.

Not killing people with your car is much more important than catching 'em all.

Twitter / maisxrah

8. Now really isn't the time for a jam session, buddy.

Now really isn't the time for a jam session, buddy.

Reddit / rubensinclair

9. Just put the damn phone down!

video-player-present

10. This dad decided it would be a good idea to let his underage son take the wheel.

video-player-present

11. This taxi driver refused to turn off his movie on the highway.

This taxi driver refused to turn off his movie on the highway.

Reddit / avaslash

12. That's not incredibly dangerous for your baby at all...

video-player-present

Read More: 20 Of The Most Ridiculous Things People Have Seen While Driving

13. This news station accidentally aired footage of a driver smoking marijuana in his car.

video-player-present

These people are exactly why it's so important to always drive defensively. Share this with others to remind them about the dangers of distracted driving.

Trending Now

Gorgeous, Glowing Murals Give Street Art In Spain A Whole New Meaning

Trending Now

Girl Screams And Curses At Caretaker Because They're Late For An iPhone Appointment

Skater Enters The Ring And Instead Of Doing A Single's Performance, Someone Joins In

Mother Leaves Her Child Alone To Go Out Drinking, Comes Back To A Horrifying Scene

His Hard Work Paid Off When His Bathroom Went From Boring To Seriously Beautiful

These Cruel Teens Won't Spend A Day In Jail After Their Attack On A Black Student

Mom Can’t Remember Having A Baby After She Dies For A Number Of Minutes During Labor

Horse Sees A Unicorn...Then Girl Takes Off Her Mask And He Runs Away!

These Pets Either Love Or Hate Mail Carriers -- There Is No In-Between

Are You Keeping Your Christmas Tree Watered This Year? It Can Be A Life Saver

Mermaids May Not Exist, But The Problem These Photos Illustrate Is Very Real

Spanish Cat Is Convinced That He's A Matador...But His Doggie Brother Is No Bull!

15 Potpourri Recipes That Will Make Your House Smell Perfect For Every Season

He Found The Creepiest Notebook In His Home...But That Isn't Even The Worst Part

Load another article