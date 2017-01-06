This Mom Was Too Busy On Her Phone To Notice That Her Little Boy Was Drowning

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

It seems that as our smartphones get smarter, our attention to detail and alertness get worse.

People of all ages are spending more time looking at our phone screens and less time taking in the world around us. And since we can take our phones almost everywhere with us, we're sometimes glued to them when we should be paying attention. Sadly, the mom below knows that now.

CCTV footage captured a distracted mother ignoring her son as he struggled to stay afloat in a public swimming pool. She did eventually notice that her son had disappeared, but she walked away to seek help in finding him because she didn't know that he was just ten feet away. If she had been alert, things might have ended up differently.

Unfortunately, the boy wasn't found for nearly an hour.

Share this with your loved ones if you believe that we all need to put down our phones sometimes and tune in to our surroundings.