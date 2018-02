Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

A child's first birthday is a really exciting time for parents.

They get to shower their bundle of joy in gifts, and it's basically a tradition that the tiny one gets cake all over their face in the process. But that's for average babies.

One diva baby decided to shock everyone when she was confronted with her birthday cupcake, and it was totally hilarious. She is a queen.

"Shove it, DAD!"

We've got a present and future badass over here!