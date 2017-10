Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Whether your child’s a picky eater, getting them to eat a well-balanced meal can be a pain.

But for those kids who become official members of the “clean plate club,” there’s a special reward that comes in the form of a sugary-sweet treat also known as dessert. If I’m being honest, the promise off dessert still makes my eyes grow huge. And when dinner comes to an end for this little guy, he totally loses it at the prospect of something sweet.

The way he shakes is hilarious!

(via Daily Mail)

A pudding cup has never looked as appealing as it does in this video. I’m already thinking about which dessert to pair with dinner tonight.