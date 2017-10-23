Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Kids With Divorced Parents Are More Likely To Get Divorced. Could Genes Be To Blame?

OCTOBER 23, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
SCIENCE
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Divorce is widely known to have a wide variety of mental effects on the kids of separate parents, but is there a connection between children of divorced parents and their own eventual divorces?

According to past studies, spouses that are the children of divorced parents are three times more like to undergo the divorce process themselves. This concept, known as the divorce cycle, is based around the idea that children will grow up seeing their parents struggle to keep their conflicts out of the public eye, and in doing so, will eventually grow up to partake in the same behavior.

But a new study suggests that while nurture plays a role, we can't count out nature.

Taking to research to get down to the bare bones of the divorce cycle, scientists at Virginia Commonwealth University and Sweden’s Lund University teamed up to analyze the marital habits of children that were adopted.

Taking to research to get down to the bare bones of the divorce cycle, scientists at Virginia Commonwealth University and Sweden’s Lund University teamed up to analyze the marital habits of children that were adopted.

Flickr / Tela Chhe

During their research they discovered that an adult tends to follow the pattern of divorce on their biological parents side, not their adoptive side.

During their research they discovered that an adult tends to follow the pattern of divorce on their biological parents side, not their adoptive side.

Flickr / Karen Neoh

This discovery has led researchers to conclude that genes do in fact play a role in some divorces, a theory that will be widely published in an upcoming issue of Psychological Science.

This discovery has led researchers to conclude that genes do in fact play a role in some divorces, a theory that will be widely published in an upcoming issue of <a href="http://journals.sagepub.com/home/pss" target="_blank">Psychological Science</a>.

Flickr / William Warby

“What we find is strong, consistent evidence that genetic factors account for the intergenerational transmission of divorce. For this reason, focusing on increasing commitment or strengthening interpersonal skills may not be a particularly good use of time for a therapist working with a distressed couple,” said Jessica Salvatore, one of the co-authors of the upcoming journal article.

&ldquo;What we find is strong, consistent evidence that genetic factors account for the intergenerational transmission of divorce. For this reason, focusing on increasing commitment or strengthening interpersonal skills may not be a particularly good use of time for a therapist working with a distressed couple,&rdquo; said Jessica Salvatore, one of the co-authors of the upcoming journal article.

Flickr

But while researchers are saying genes may play a part, they aren’t saying that genetics are the lone cause for a couple’s divorce.

(via IFL Science)

So while this new study may be a good explanation for some divorces, not every couple is doomed to go through the “divorce cycle.” Pretty fascinating though, isn't it?

Trending Now

This Skilled Artist's Embroidery Is So Breathtaking You'll Want All Of Her Pieces

Trending Now

The Story Behind This Girl's Performance Is Something No Kid Should Have To Face

Load another article