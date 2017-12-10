Ad Blocker Detected

Tragic Hoarding Scenario Shows What Life Can Be Like When Coping Feels Impossible

DECEMBER 10, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
Sarah Jewel
I can be a really messy person, but once things start piling up I pull my house together, at least for a little while.

It's hard for many of us to understand the impulse to hoard, especially given the uncleanliness that often accompanies it. Hoarding is a lot more common than we would think, as evidenced by the fact that A&E’s Hoarders now has six seasons of episodes. The reality is that it could be as many as one in fifty people who struggles with hoarding.

One man recently confronted this in his own life after visiting his best friend's father for the first time since his divorce.

Before they arrived, the father told the boys that he had been in a "downward spiral" since the divorce. He couldn't understand why he couldn't stop hoarding things.



Imgur / sbeligan

Still, the boys were shocked to see just how bad things had gotten. There was no running water, and it was clearly a hazard.



Imgur / sbeligan

According to Psychology Today, "Hoarding is considered an offshoot of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), but recently this categorization is being reevaluated. It’s estimated that about one in four people with OCD also are compulsive hoarders. It is possible that some time in the future hoarding will become its own distinct category."



Imgur / sbeligan

