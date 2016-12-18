Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

You Won't Recognize This Bathroom After One Crafter Gets Done With It

DECEMBER 18, 2016  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

While moving into a new home is an exciting experience, it can also be hard to get used to all the unfamiliar surroundings.

It definitely takes time to adjust to a new living situation, which is why many of us take pleasure in decorating our places to match our tastes. This guy just took it a step further by creating the bathroom of his dreams.

After buying his house, Redditor chester2017 decided that he wanted to take one room from simple to luxurious by giving it a complete remodel. When he was done, his bathroom was so beautiful that it was almost unrecognizable.

Here's how the bathroom used to look. It definitely wasn't ugly, but it also wasn't anything to go crazy over.

Here's how the bathroom used to look. It definitely wasn't ugly, but it also wasn't anything to go crazy over.

Reddit / chester2017

Read More: 20 Projects And Hacks That'll Make You Want To Stock Up On Tinfoil

The crafter probably didn't hate it, but he had major plans to transform it into something much better with marble tiles.

The crafter probably didn't hate it, but he had major plans to transform it into something much better with marble tiles.

Reddit / chester2017

He jumped right into the project by drawing patterns on the wall and screwing in ledger boards as a starting point for the first row of tiles.

He jumped right into the project by drawing patterns on the wall and screwing in ledger boards as a starting point for the first row of tiles.

Reddit / chester2017

Then he began attaching the pieces to the walls with Thin-Set mortar.

Then he began attaching the pieces to the walls with Thin-Set mortar.

Reddit / chester2017

He was careful to lay out a pattern beforehand to make sure the different shades were spread out.

He was careful to lay out a pattern beforehand to make sure the different shades were spread out.

Reddit / chester2017

The horseshoe spacers made it a breeze to keep all the tiles evenly spaced.

The horseshoe spacers made it a breeze to keep all the tiles evenly spaced.

Reddit / chester2017

Once the tiles were set, he pulled out all the spacers and cleaned off the excess mortar.

Once the tiles were set, he pulled out all the spacers and cleaned off the excess mortar.

Reddit / chester2017

Then it was time to move to the shower, where he ripped out the stall.

Then it was time to move to the shower, where he ripped out the stall.

Reddit / chester2017

After putting in waterproof lining, he covered the shower walls with more marble tile.

After putting in waterproof lining, he covered the shower walls with more marble tile.

Reddit / chester2017

When that was finished, the crafter got started on laying out the floor tiles.

When that was finished, the crafter got started on laying out the floor tiles.

Reddit / chester2017

All he needed to do was cut the pieces around the drain so they would fit perfectly.

All he needed to do was cut the pieces around the drain so they would fit perfectly.

Reddit / chester2017

After that, the shower looked amazing.

After that, the shower looked amazing.

Reddit / chester2017

He ended up replacing the sink and toilet, but not before tiling the last big wall.

He ended up replacing the sink and toilet, but not before tiling the last big wall.

Reddit / chester2017

Painters tape proved to be very useful for keeping the ceiling pieces in place.

Painters tape proved to be very useful for keeping the ceiling pieces in place.

Reddit / chester2017

Next came the rest of the bathroom floor -- chester2017 pulled out all the old tile and backer boards to replace them.

Next came the rest of the bathroom floor -- chester2017 pulled out all the old tile and backer boards to replace them.

Reddit / chester2017

When he finished laying the rest of the floor tiles and attaching the new sink and toilet, he was good to go!

When he finished laying the rest of the floor tiles and attaching the new sink and toilet, he was good to go!

Reddit / chester2017

Now he has this gorgeous bathroom all to himself.

Now he has this gorgeous bathroom all to himself.

Reddit / chester2017

Seriously, how much classier could you get?

Seriously, how much classier could you get?

Reddit / chester2017

Read More: Ever Wanted To Take A Spin On The Titanic? Well, That Dream May Soon Come True.

I wish my bathroom was even half as nice as his. If you'd love to try your hand at this project, you can find the full instructions here. Share if you think this guy did an amazing job!

Trending Now

Keep Your Home Safe This Holiday Season By Watering Your Christmas Tree

Trending Now

This Teen Could've Gotten Life In Prison For His Cruel Crime, But He's Going Free

Man Disappears Into Sewer To Rescue Puppy As Crowd Waits To See If He’ll Get Out

After A Night Out, This Mother Returned Home To Find Her Daughter Eaten By Rats

When You Put These Things On Your Stove, You Can Make Your Home Smell Heavenly!

This Horse Was NOT Pleased When He Realized This Unicorn Is Actually A Person

This New Russian Reality Show Is Basically 'The Hunger Games'...In Real Life

When He Bought This House, It Was FILLED With Trash. Today? It's Beautiful!

Horrific Video Is Proof Of Why Bull Riding Probably Shouldn't Be A Thing

Mom Can’t Remember Having A Baby After She Dies For A Number Of Minutes During Labor

This Hockey Player And Figure Skater's Performance Is The Most Adorable Thing Ever

Man Sleeps With Cheetahs To See Their Nocturnal Activities In An Insane Study

Abandoned Siberian Tiger Cub Presents Huge Dilemma For Conservationists

One-Eared Dog's Rescue Story Reveals Painful Truths About Dog Fighting

Best Buy Workers Noticed A Boy Coming In Daily, So They Gave Him An Awesome Gift

This Gorgeous Mermaid Photo Shoot Will Make You Rethink Your Recycling Habits

Load another article