You Won't Recognize This Bathroom After One Crafter Gets Done With It

While moving into a new home is an exciting experience, it can also be hard to get used to all the unfamiliar surroundings.

It definitely takes time to adjust to a new living situation, which is why many of us take pleasure in decorating our places to match our tastes. This guy just took it a step further by creating the bathroom of his dreams.



After buying his house, Redditor chester2017 decided that he wanted to take one room from simple to luxurious by giving it a complete remodel. When he was done, his bathroom was so beautiful that it was almost unrecognizable.



Here's how the bathroom used to look. It definitely wasn't ugly, but it also wasn't anything to go crazy over.

The crafter probably didn't hate it, but he had major plans to transform it into something much better with marble tiles.

He jumped right into the project by drawing patterns on the wall and screwing in ledger boards as a starting point for the first row of tiles.

Then he began attaching the pieces to the walls with Thin-Set mortar.

He was careful to lay out a pattern beforehand to make sure the different shades were spread out.

The horseshoe spacers made it a breeze to keep all the tiles evenly spaced.

Once the tiles were set, he pulled out all the spacers and cleaned off the excess mortar.

Then it was time to move to the shower, where he ripped out the stall.

After putting in waterproof lining, he covered the shower walls with more marble tile.

When that was finished, the crafter got started on laying out the floor tiles.

All he needed to do was cut the pieces around the drain so they would fit perfectly.

After that, the shower looked amazing.

He ended up replacing the sink and toilet, but not before tiling the last big wall.

Painters tape proved to be very useful for keeping the ceiling pieces in place.

Next came the rest of the bathroom floor -- chester2017 pulled out all the old tile and backer boards to replace them.

When he finished laying the rest of the floor tiles and attaching the new sink and toilet, he was good to go!

Now he has this gorgeous bathroom all to himself.

Seriously, how much classier could you get?

I wish my bathroom was even half as nice as his. If you'd love to try your hand at this project, you can find the full instructions here. Share if you think this guy did an amazing job!