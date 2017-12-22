Need Some Holiday Nail Inspo? Check Out These Beginner-Friendly Designs.

Lots of ladies are sporting cute, festive designs on their nails for the upcoming holiday, but if you're as unskilled as I am when it comes to nail polish, you're not sure how to do it yourself.
But thanks to the power of YouTube, even beginners can feel confident about adding a little Christmas cheer to their hands without spending a fortune at the salon. With this woman's simple and quick tutorials, you can choose three different ways to get into the holiday spirit this year.
Create the abstract look of a Christmas tree and ornaments with this adorable manicure.
Or just go with these fun red and green dotted nails.