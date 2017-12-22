Ad Blocker Detected

Need Some Holiday Nail Inspo? Check Out These Beginner-Friendly Designs.

DECEMBER 22, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Lots of ladies are sporting cute, festive designs on their nails for the upcoming holiday, but if you're as unskilled as I am when it comes to nail polish, you're not sure how to do it yourself.

But thanks to the power of YouTube, even beginners can feel confident about adding a little Christmas cheer to their hands without spending a fortune at the salon. With this woman's simple and quick tutorials, you can choose three different ways to get into the holiday spirit this year.

Create the abstract look of a Christmas tree and ornaments with this adorable manicure.

YouTube / Lancengi

Or just go with these fun red and green dotted nails.

YouTube / Lancengi

These Santa nails aren't just cute. They're sophisticated, too!

YouTube / Lancengi

Here's how to create each look:

video-player-present

Which of these will you be trying your hand at this Christmas? My personal favorite is the green design.

