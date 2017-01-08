You know those backyard igloos we all tried to make as kids during the wintertime?

I had a lot of fun constructing them, even though my flimsy mounds of snow always ended up caved in. I haven't really thought about building another one in years, but I'm seriously considering giving it another try now that I've seen this guy's amazing creation.



Redditor cyrzee13 just completed one of the coolest projects I've ever seen by freezing colored blocks of water and using them to build a surprisingly beautiful igloo in his yard.



He put water in about 250 foil pans, added a couple drops of food coloring to a number of them, and let them freeze.

The first row of blocks was placed onto a packed snow base and tilted at a slight inward angle.

Then the Redditor began stacking more blocks on top, alternating colored and clear ones.

Because of the tilt, he had to use a wood plank to support the first block on each new row until it froze in place.

Before long, the igloo was already looking seriously cool.

To make sure it didn't fall apart, he used slush as mortar.

His method worked really well, even on rows that were as tenuous-looking as this one.

He left a wide gap where the door would be.

The igloo was an impressive six feet high in the center.

After the Redditor built the doorway and filled in the remaining gaps, this bad boy just about complete.

For the finishing touches, he added an LED chandelier and some furniture to the interior.

Tell me that's not the coolest igloo you've ever seen.

It even glows at night!

Hopefully it doesn't get too warm anytime soon so cyrzee13 can enjoy his masterpiece for a while. You can check out all the steps here, and don't forget to share this awesome project with others!