Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Guy Froze Some Blocks Of Colored Water And Made The Coolest Igloo Ever

JANUARY 8, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

You know those backyard igloos we all tried to make as kids during the wintertime?

I had a lot of fun constructing them, even though my flimsy mounds of snow always ended up caved in. I haven't really thought about building another one in years, but I'm seriously considering giving it another try now that I've seen this guy's amazing creation.

Redditor cyrzee13 just completed one of the coolest projects I've ever seen by freezing colored blocks of water and using them to build a surprisingly beautiful igloo in his yard.

He put water in about 250 foil pans, added a couple drops of food coloring to a number of them, and let them freeze.

He put water in about 250 foil pans, added a couple drops of food coloring to a number of them, and let them freeze.

Reddit / cyrzee13

The first row of blocks was placed onto a packed snow base and tilted at a slight inward angle.

The first row of blocks was placed onto a packed snow base and tilted at a slight inward angle.

Reddit / cyrzee13

Then the Redditor began stacking more blocks on top, alternating colored and clear ones.

Then the Redditor began stacking more blocks on top, alternating colored and clear ones.

Reddit / cyrzee13

Because of the tilt, he had to use a wood plank to support the first block on each new row until it froze in place.

Because of the tilt, he had to use a wood plank to support the first block on each new row until it froze in place.

Reddit / cyrzee13

Before long, the igloo was already looking seriously cool.

Before long, the igloo was already looking seriously cool.

Reddit / cyrzee13

To make sure it didn't fall apart, he used slush as mortar.

To make sure it didn't fall apart, he used slush as mortar.

Reddit / cyrzee13

Read More: These Two Neighbors Got Into An Epic Snow Fight That You Have To See

His method worked really well, even on rows that were as tenuous-looking as this one.

His method worked really well, even on rows that were as tenuous-looking as this one.

Reddit / cyrzee13

He left a wide gap where the door would be.

He left a wide gap where the door would be.

Reddit / cyrzee13

The igloo was an impressive six feet high in the center.

The igloo was an impressive six feet high in the center.

Reddit / cyrzee13

After the Redditor built the doorway and filled in the remaining gaps, this bad boy just about complete.

After the Redditor built the doorway and filled in the remaining gaps, this bad boy just about complete.

Reddit / cyrzee13

For the finishing touches, he added an LED chandelier and some furniture to the interior.

For the finishing touches, he added an LED chandelier and some furniture to the interior.

Reddit / cyrzee13

Tell me that's not the coolest igloo you've ever seen.

Tell me that's not the coolest igloo you've ever seen.

Reddit / cyrzee13

Read More: This Igloo Is Smoking For A Reason That Will Make You SO Jealous

It even glows at night!

It even glows at night!

Reddit / cyrzee13

Hopefully it doesn't get too warm anytime soon so cyrzee13 can enjoy his masterpiece for a while. You can check out all the steps here, and don't forget to share this awesome project with others!

Trending Now

If You're In A Bad Mood, This Cute Pug Video Is What You Need To See

Trending Now

10 Monarchs Throughout History Who Royally Sucked At Their Jobs

This Mom Is Hiding In The Pantry For A Very Relatable Reason...Watch 'Til The End!

24 Pets That Cannot Be Trusted With Toilet Paper

Sawney Bean Is Seen As Scotland's Most Prolific Cannibal, And For Good Reason

This Man's Grave Is Surrounded By Chains For A Very Bizarre Reason

In Taiji, Japan, Half Of The Year Is Devoted To Hunting Down And Killing Dolphins

She Devoted Her Life To Animals. Then, 48 Hours After Catching 'The Flu,' She Died

Check Out These Terrifying Sights That People Have Stumbled Upon In Cemeteries

Slather This Chocolate Concoction On Your Face For Amazing Results

Giant Dog Approaches Tiny Birds...And The Cutest Interaction Occurs

This Car Commercial On Ice Has Hysterical Outtakes -- Their Mascot Just Can't Do It

Have You Ever Wondered How Animals Really See The World? It's SO Cool

Her Son Began Acting Odd, So She Used A Camera To Catch The Nanny In Action

Load another article