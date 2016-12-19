Ad Blocker Detected

17 Cheap And Easy DIY Holiday Gifts For Your Furry Friends

DECEMBER 19, 2016  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
This Christmas you may be making amazing DIY presents for friends and ornaments to decorate your house.

Don't forget about your furry friends, though! Even though they have a tendency to knock down our trees and make sparkly messes over the holidays, they deserve some presents, too. There are so many inexpensive and easy ways to make your pets happy just by crafting. These 17 projects will have them cuddling up to you in no time.

Snuffle mats are easy to make and a great way to get your dog to learn to hunt for food or slow down when eating.

<a href="https://allicareaboutismygermanshepherd.wordpress.com/2015/10/12/diy-snuffle-mat/" target="_blank">Snuffle mats</a> are easy to make and a great way to get your dog to learn to hunt for food or slow down when eating.

All I care about is my German shepherd

This fleece tug toy couldn't be simpler-- try making it in Christmas colors to celebrate the season.

This <a href="http://dalmatiandiy.blogspot.com/2015/08/diy-for-dogs-square-knot-fleece-tug-toy.html" target="_blank">fleece tug toy</a> couldn't be simpler-- try making it in Christmas colors to celebrate the season.

Dalmatian DIY

If you're handy, a new wooden toy box might be the best way to keep you and your dog organized.

If you're handy, a new <a href="http://www.pinspirationmommy.com/diy-dog-toy-box/" target="_blank">wooden toy box</a> might be the best way to keep you and your dog organized.

Pinspiration Mommy

Cats can get in on the fun with toilet paper rolls, pom poms, and straws.

Cats can <a href="http://www.thesamanthashow.com/diy-cat-toys/" target="_blank">get in on the fun</a> with toilet paper rolls, pom poms, and straws.

The Samantha Show

An old sweatshirt and some stuffing is all you need to make this cozy pet bed.

An old sweatshirt and some stuffing is all you need to make this cozy <a href="http://sniffdesign.com/diy-sweatshirt-pet-bed/" target="_blank">pet bed</a>.

Sniff Design

6. This cute cat hammock is super simple to recreate!

video-player-present

Read More: You May Love The Holidays, But These 25 Pets Just Can't Wait 'Til It's Over -- LOL

Who doesn't love fortune cookies? Fill them with catnip and your kitty has a bright future.

Who doesn't love <a href="http://dandelionsandlace.blogspot.com/search?updated-max=2012-01-31T22:11:00-06:00&amp;max-results=7" target="_blank">fortune cookies</a>? Fill them with catnip and your kitty has a bright future.

Dandelions and Lace

If your dog is never done tugging, grab an old t-shirt and a ball to create this fun toy.

If your dog is never done tugging, grab an <a href="http://yesmissy.com/diy-dog-toys/" target="_blank">old t-shirt</a> and a ball to create this fun toy.

Yes Missy

Make any pet smarter with puzzle boxes.

Make any pet smarter with <a href="http://www.fourwhitepaws.net/2011/06/new-toy.html" target="_blank">puzzle boxes</a>.

FourWhitePaws

10. Sweet potato rinds can make a near-indestructible dog toy for your super chewer.

Sweet potato rinds can make a near-indestructible dog toy for your super chewer.

Instructables / shesparticular

If you've got too much Tupperware lying around, turn plastic containers into a game for your cat.

If you've got too much <a href="http://theglamcat.blogspot.com/2014/01/diy-cat-puzzle-tutorial.html" target="_blank">Tupperware</a> lying around, turn plastic containers into a game for your cat.

The Glam Cat

Dogs love toys that crunch, and this water bottle and sock combo will only take five minutes to make.

Dogs love toys that crunch, and this <a href="http://gooddogsco.com/2015/02/easy-diy-water-bottle-dog-toy/" target="_blank">water bottle and sock combo</a> will only take five minutes to make.

Good Dogs & Co.

If you've got a pupper that's too smart for her own good, this spinning treat puzzle might be just what she needs this Christmas.

If you've got a pupper that's too smart for her own good, this <a href="http://www.goodshomedesign.com/diy-spinning-plastic-bottle-dog-treat-game/" target="_blank">spinning treat puzzle</a> might be just what she needs this Christmas.

Goods Home Design

Here's a treat dispenser that's even easier to make. All you need is a PVC pipe and a drill.

Here's a <a href="http://thenerdswife.com/dog-enrichment-toy.html" target="_blank">treat dispenser</a> that's even easier to make. All you need is a PVC pipe and a drill.

The Nerd's Wife

Cut a slit in a tennis ball and fill it with goodies for the perfect play toy for your furry friend.

Cut a slit in a <a href="http://www.sheknows.com/pets-and-animals/articles/1033355/genius-life-hacks-for-dog-owners" target="_blank">tennis ball</a> and fill it with goodies for the perfect play toy for your furry friend.

She Knows

If your dog demolishes every stuffed animal they see, this felt ball will help keep them entertained without all the mess.

If your dog demolishes every stuffed animal they see, this <a href="http://leopolds-crate.blogspot.ca/2012/08/fun-dog-activity-for-dogs-who-like-to.html" target="_blank">felt ball</a> will help keep them entertained without all the mess.

Leopold's Crate

This rope ball is tied so tight your pooch will never figure out how to unravel it.

This <a href="http://www.handsoccupied.com/2013/12/rope-ball-surprise-dog-toy/" target="_blank">rope ball</a> is tied so tight your pooch will never figure out how to unravel it.

Hands Occupied

Read More: Your Pets Will Go Nuts Over These 20 Simple Gifts You Can Make For Them At Home

Making your pet's Christmas bright doesn't have to be time-consuming or expensive with these helpful tips. SHARE this with the pet owners you know who love to make their fur babies happy.

