Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

This Christmas you may be making amazing DIY presents for friends and ornaments to decorate your house.

Don't forget about your furry friends, though! Even though they have a tendency to knock down our trees and make sparkly messes over the holidays, they deserve some presents, too. There are so many inexpensive and easy ways to make your pets happy just by crafting. These 17 projects will have them cuddling up to you in no time.

1. Snuffle mats are easy to make and a great way to get your dog to learn to hunt for food or slow down when eating.

2. This fleece tug toy couldn't be simpler-- try making it in Christmas colors to celebrate the season.

3. If you're handy, a new wooden toy box might be the best way to keep you and your dog organized.

4. Cats can get in on the fun with toilet paper rolls, pom poms, and straws.

5. An old sweatshirt and some stuffing is all you need to make this cozy pet bed.

6. This cute cat hammock is super simple to recreate!

video-player-present

Read More: You May Love The Holidays, But These 25 Pets Just Can't Wait 'Til It's Over -- LOL

7. Who doesn't love fortune cookies? Fill them with catnip and your kitty has a bright future.

8. If your dog is never done tugging, grab an old t-shirt and a ball to create this fun toy.

9. Make any pet smarter with puzzle boxes.

10. Sweet potato rinds can make a near-indestructible dog toy for your super chewer.

11. If you've got too much Tupperware lying around, turn plastic containers into a game for your cat.

12. Dogs love toys that crunch, and this water bottle and sock combo will only take five minutes to make.

13. If you've got a pupper that's too smart for her own good, this spinning treat puzzle might be just what she needs this Christmas.

14. Here's a treat dispenser that's even easier to make. All you need is a PVC pipe and a drill.

15. Cut a slit in a tennis ball and fill it with goodies for the perfect play toy for your furry friend.

16. If your dog demolishes every stuffed animal they see, this felt ball will help keep them entertained without all the mess.

17. This rope ball is tied so tight your pooch will never figure out how to unravel it.

Read More: Your Pets Will Go Nuts Over These 20 Simple Gifts You Can Make For Them At Home

Making your pet's Christmas bright doesn't have to be time-consuming or expensive with these helpful tips. SHARE this with the pet owners you know who love to make their fur babies happy.