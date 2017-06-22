Ad Blocker Detected

If You Want To Keep Your Little Ones Busy This Summer, This Is The Project For You

JUNE 22, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

When I was growing up, I remember one of my favorite things to do outside was play inside the sandbox my parents set up in our backyard.

As a kid, not much was quite as satisfying as running sand through my fingers and toes and building little castles with the help of buckets filled with water. Never having lived near a beach, that box was the next best thing to me. What this guy made for his little girl, however, is even better.

Redditor steviethev's three-year-old daughter absolutely loves sand and water, so he decided to surprise her with something that gives her unlimited access to both whenever she feels like playing with them. The resulting station he built is something any kid would have a ton of fun with.

First, he gathered pine boards and a piece of plywood, then cut them to size.

Reddit / steviethev

Using his router table, he cut a groove on the ends of the board and one in the middle of the piece he would use to divide the box into two sections.

Reddit / steviethev

Thanks to his handiwork, the boards fit perfectly and it was a cinch to glue and nail them together.

Reddit / steviethev

Then came time to glue and nail the plywood to the bottom and attach smaller pieces around the frame.

Reddit / steviethev

Using more of the small pieces, the builder constructed legs and added middle support to the bottom of the table.

Reddit / steviethev

Everything started coming together after a nice session of sanding!

Reddit / steviethev

With three coats of paint in his daughter's favorite color, it looked even better.

Reddit / steviethev

After adding a bead of silicone to the corners to keep the water and sand inside, he drilled holes for the tubing and threaded it through.

Reddit / steviethev

Copper clamps and screws kept the tubes secured to the underside.

Reddit / steviethev

To give his little girl a water source to play with, Dad screwed in copper piping and attached an adjustable shower head to one side.

Reddit / steviethev

The fun part was arranging rocks on the bottom to look like a river bed. Thinset helped secured them and the drain.

Reddit / steviethev

The only thing left to do was to attach an overflow drain so the water would never spill over the sides.

Reddit / steviethev

With some sand, the station was complete.

Reddit / steviethev

Now his little girl can play with sand and water to her heart's content!

Reddit / steviethev

Want to replicate this project or check out the entire process? Click here and share if your kids would love something like this for the hot summer months!

