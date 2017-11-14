Ad Blocker Detected

Adorable Doctor Throws Dance Party To Help Out Scared Siblings

NOVEMBER 14, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
LIFE
Sarah Jewel
Doctors treat our bodies when we're ill, and working in a hospital can be stressful.

All day long, doctors spend time around patients and worried family members who don't know what to do while their loved one is being treated. For small children, this experience can be particularly painful and full of worry.

That's what happened when 4-year-old Krystlynn and 8-year-old Winter accompanied their 7-year-old sister, Autumn, to Wolfson Children's Hospital to be treated for strep. When one doctor saw how worried they were, he decided to do something awesome.

Pediatrician Dr. Chima Matthew decided to lighten the mood by throwing a dance party. This is totally adorable!

Facebook / Wolfson Children's Hospital

He really went above and beyond to make those kids happy. What an amazing doctor!

