Doctors And Nurses Are Supposed To Help Children. What They Did Will Make You Sick.

MAY 26, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Earlier this month, a brain surgeon and two nurses were taken into police custody for an absolutely sickening reason.

After Watsonville police received a video “that showed several adults engaging in lewd acts with children as young as three years of age,” they identified and arrested 42-year-old Rashel Brandon, a nurse who worked at Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz, California. Unidentified items found inside her home led to the arrest of 29-year-old Emily Stephens, a nurse living in Tucson, Arizona.

After further investigation, including a search warrant and item seizure at 57-year-old Dr. James Kohut's Santa Cruz home, the traveling brain surgeon with homes in multiple states was arrested as well. All three are suspected of running a child sex ring together.

Facebook / KSBW TV Action News 8

According to authorities, Brandon, Stephens, and Kohut sexually abused at least seven children, all of whom are between three and 13 years old.

Facebook / KSBW TV Action News 8

In addition to being fired from an Arkansas medical practice, Kohut was charged in California with 10 felonies, including lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, lewd and lascivious acts with force with a child under 14, and specific sex acts with a child under 10.

Facebook / Shmuel Thaler

Brandon and Stephens were both charged with lewd and lascivious acts with force with a child under 14, sending harmful matter with intent to seduce a minor, specific sex acts of a child under 10, and sexual acts with force with a child under 14.

Facebook / Melodychuksblog

(via MommyPage and People)

“This is a complex and disturbing crime that crosses into multiple states and the investigation is still ongoing,” Watsonville police said. Share if you think they should be locked up for a long time to pay for the horrific crimes they committed against children.

