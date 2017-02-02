They Were Driving Down The Road When They Came Across A Heartbreaking Scene

The images you're about to see are extremely graphic and heartbreaking, but Pawsitive Impact Dog Rescue did not share them for shock value. Rather, they hope that raising awareness about these seven murdered dogs will help bring the bastard who killed them to justice.

By now you're probably thinking, "Seven murdered dogs? Who would do such a thing?" Police in North Carolina aren't sure, but they are eager to arrest the person or persons responsible. Crimestoppers has offered a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest, while rewards of up to $9,000 have been pledged by various organizations and private citizens.

On Friday, January 25, Pawsitive Impact Dog Rescue received a call saying there were dead dogs by the side of a rural road in Union County, North Carolina. When a staff member, Karlei, and her husband drove to the scene, they couldn't believe what they were seeing.

Read More: He Brutally Attacked His Dog On Film, But His Response Might Be The Worst Part

Seven dogs lay dead in the woods. Each one had been shot and their necks were broken.

The dogs didn't appear to be underweight or abused in any way. From the looks of things, someone had a pack of hunting dogs that they didn't want anymore or this was a pleasure killing.

Authorities offered to remove the bodies, but Karlei declined. Immediately, she took two of the bodies to Ballantyne Veterinarian Clinic, where bullets were removed to aid detectives in their investigation.

They also noted that none of the dogs were microchipped. The pack appeared to be hunting dogs and probably belonged to the same person.

According to the vet, the dogs were most likely contained in a cage, then brought out one at a time to be shot in the head. It was devastating and haunting news. Karlei couldn't change the past, but she wanted to give the dogs a bit of dignity in their death.

So, she gave each precious dog a name, saying, "It's the least we could do after what some horrible human(s) did to them."

The dogs, now known as Sophie, Scarlett, Ingrid, Rhett, Clyde, Baker, and Bailey, were gently bagged.

Then all seven dogs were cremated free of charge by Faithful Companion Creation Service. For dogs that had experienced such brutality, they certainly found kind humans in death. I only wish they'd been around to see how much they're loved and mourned by people in North Carolina and around the world.

Read More: He Felt Something Weird Moving In His Scalp...And This Horror Is What They Found

To learn more about the horrendous crime, check out the local news report below. And if you have information, be sure to call the Union County Sheriff's Office at 704-283-3789 or Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

Don't forget to share this story with others. Hopefully, the monster who committed this horrible crime will be apprehended quickly.