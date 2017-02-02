Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

They Were Driving Down The Road When They Came Across A Heartbreaking Scene

FEBRUARY 2, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
LIFE

The images you're about to see are extremely graphic and heartbreaking, but Pawsitive Impact Dog Rescue did not share them for shock value. Rather, they hope that raising awareness about these seven murdered dogs will help bring the bastard who killed them to justice.

By now you're probably thinking, "Seven murdered dogs? Who would do such a thing?" Police in North Carolina aren't sure, but they are eager to arrest the person or persons responsible. Crimestoppers has offered a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest, while rewards of up to $9,000 have been pledged by various organizations and private citizens.

On Friday, January 25, Pawsitive Impact Dog Rescue received a call saying there were dead dogs by the side of a rural road in Union County, North Carolina. When a staff member, Karlei, and her husband drove to the scene, they couldn't believe what they were seeing.

On Friday, January 25, Pawsitive Impact Dog Rescue received a call saying there were dead dogs by the side of a rural road in Union County, North Carolina. When a staff member, Karlei, and her husband drove to the scene, they couldn't believe what they were seeing.

Facebook / Pawsitive Impact NC Dog Rescue

Read More: He Brutally Attacked His Dog On Film, But His Response Might Be The Worst Part

Seven dogs lay dead in the woods. Each one had been shot and their necks were broken.

Seven dogs lay dead in the woods. Each one had been shot and their necks were broken.

Facebook / Pawsitive Impact NC Dog Rescue

The dogs didn't appear to be underweight or abused in any way. From the looks of things, someone had a pack of hunting dogs that they didn't want anymore or this was a pleasure killing.

The dogs didn't appear to be underweight or abused in any way. From the looks of things, someone had a pack of hunting dogs that they didn't want anymore or this was a pleasure killing.

Facebook / Pawsitive Impact NC Dog Rescue

Authorities offered to remove the bodies, but Karlei declined. Immediately, she took two of the bodies to Ballantyne Veterinarian Clinic, where bullets were removed to aid detectives in their investigation.

Authorities offered to remove the bodies, but Karlei declined. Immediately, she took two of the bodies to Ballantyne Veterinarian Clinic, where bullets were removed to aid detectives in their investigation.

Facebook / Pawsitive Impact NC Dog Rescue

They also noted that none of the dogs were microchipped. The pack appeared to be hunting dogs and probably belonged to the same person.

They also noted that none of the dogs were microchipped. The pack appeared to be hunting dogs and probably belonged to the same person.

Facebook / Pawsitive Impact NC Dog Rescue

According to the vet, the dogs were most likely contained in a cage, then brought out one at a time to be shot in the head. It was devastating and haunting news. Karlei couldn't change the past, but she wanted to give the dogs a bit of dignity in their death.

According to the vet, the dogs were most likely contained in a cage, then brought out one at a time to be shot in the head. It was devastating and haunting news. Karlei couldn't change the past, but she wanted to give the dogs a bit of dignity in their death.

Facebook / Pawsitive Impact NC Dog Rescue

So, she gave each precious dog a name, saying, "It's the least we could do after what some horrible human(s) did to them."

So, she gave each precious dog a name, <a href="https://www.facebook.com/pincdr/posts/1205165189598655" target="_blank">saying</a>, "It's the least we could do after what some horrible human(s) did to them."

Facebook / Pawsitive Impact NC Dog Rescue

The dogs, now known as Sophie, Scarlett, Ingrid, Rhett, Clyde, Baker, and Bailey, were gently bagged.

The dogs, now known as Sophie, Scarlett, Ingrid, Rhett, Clyde, Baker, and Bailey, were gently bagged.

Facebook / Pawsitive Impact NC Dog Rescue

Then all seven dogs were cremated free of charge by Faithful Companion Creation Service. For dogs that had experienced such brutality, they certainly found kind humans in death. I only wish they'd been around to see how much they're loved and mourned by people in North Carolina and around the world.

Then all seven dogs were cremated free of charge by Faithful Companion Creation Service. For dogs that had experienced such brutality, they certainly found kind humans in death. I only wish they'd been around to see how much they're loved and mourned by people in North Carolina and around the world.

Facebook / Pawsitive Impact NC Dog Rescue

Read More: He Felt Something Weird Moving In His Scalp...And This Horror Is What They Found

To learn more about the horrendous crime, check out the local news report below. And if you have information, be sure to call the Union County Sheriff's Office at 704-283-3789 or Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

Don't forget to share this story with others. Hopefully, the monster who committed this horrible crime will be apprehended quickly.

Trending Now

When This Dog Is Reunited With His Favorite Toy After 5 Years, It's Too Cute For Words

Trending Now

She Covered Her Ugly Kitchen Floors With Contact Paper For A Stunning Result

Step Aside, Harry Potter -- This Wand Duel Is Just As Epic As The Ones In The Movies

What He Said To Dr. Phil Should Send His Fiancée Running -- This Is Nuts!

A Pregnant Woman Asked A Stranger For A Cigarette...And They Didn't Say No!

He Uses A Blob Of Sugar To Create Something Extraordinary

His Wife Went In The Attic And Found A List -- What It Contained Blew Her Away

This Man Got An Award For His Simple Act Of Kindness And It Will Warm Your Heart

With This Simple Life Hack, You'll Never Dread Cleaning Your Toilet Again
Submit Content

Load another article