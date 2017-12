Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

You hear stories all the time about dogs dealing with death in surprisingly human ways.

Just like us, our furry friends can experience grief at the loss of their humans or another animal. They may get depressed, stop eating, or go through a personality change. And also just like humans, it takes time to recover from a loss.

One dog in Chile is grieving the loss of his friend, and the way he helped bury the deceased dog is absolutely devastating.

As soon as the body is placed in the grave, the pup starts filling it again, pushing dirt into the hole with his nose.

Absolutely heartbreaking. I'm sure these two had a lot of fun running around together in their heydey.