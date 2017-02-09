Ad Blocker Detected

Dog Was Alone And Shivering In The Snow Until A Good Samaritan Came To Help

FEBRUARY 9, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
LIFE

These days, it doesn't seem like there's a whole lot of kindness in the world. In Turkey, however, a good Samaritan recently went above and beyond to help a shivering, stray dog.

The incident was discovered on security footage in Giresun, Turkey, while a resident was searching for clues to a recent theft. Instead, he found an incredible act of compassion when a municipal worker approached a freezing, stray dog and gave it not only some food, but the coat right off his back. The man, who social media later identified as Bülent Kalpakçıoğlu, told The Dodo, "If I did not give my jacket, it would have eaten at my conscience. While we are sitting warm at home, they are outside."

The mayor of Giresun gave the man a special certificate for his service, saying, "With this action, he gave a lesson in humanity. Animals are our friends. We love people, we love our city, we love all living things that are an integral part of us and our city."

What a wonderful world we would live in if more people had the same amount of compassion as this man! Be sure to SHARE his awesome act of kindness with your friends and family.

