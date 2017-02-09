These days, it doesn't seem like there's a whole lot of kindness in the world. In Turkey, however, a good Samaritan recently went above and beyond to help a shivering, stray dog.

The incident was discovered on security footage in Giresun, Turkey, while a resident was searching for clues to a recent theft. Instead, he found an incredible act of compassion when a municipal worker approached a freezing, stray dog and gave it not only some food, but the coat right off his back. The man, who social media later identified as Bülent Kalpakçıoğlu, told The Dodo, "If I did not give my jacket, it would have eaten at my conscience. While we are sitting warm at home, they are outside."

The mayor of Giresun gave the man a special certificate for his service, saying, "With this action, he gave a lesson in humanity. Animals are our friends. We love people, we love our city, we love all living things that are an integral part of us and our city."

What a wonderful world we would live in if more people had the same amount of compassion as this man!