These days, it doesn't seem like there's a whole lot of kindness in the world. In Turkey, however, a good Samaritan recently went above and beyond to help a shivering, stray dog.
The incident was discovered on security footage in Giresun, Turkey, while a resident was searching for clues to a recent theft. Instead, he found an incredible act of compassion when a municipal worker approached a freezing, stray dog and gave it not only some food, but the coat right off his back. The man, who social media later identified as Bülent Kalpakçıoğlu, told The Dodo, "If I did not give my jacket, it would have eaten at my conscience. While we are sitting warm at home, they are outside."
