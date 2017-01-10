Adorable Dog Hears Something Strange And Gets So Confused

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Most of us can barely understand technology, so it makes sense that our furry friends don't quite get it either.

When my dog hears a whistle on TV, he immediately perks up because he thinks he's being summoned, which made this commercial particularly confusing in my house. Human noises aren't the only thing that can drive our pets crazy, though. One of my cats once went after my computer screen when she saw a fish!

That's why I really feel for this poor pupper, who hears meowing and becomes completely baffled. The sound is actually coming from a singing cat holiday card, but the dog has no clue -- he demands to know where the cats are!

Look at his face! He has so many questions!

Aww, buddy, it's okay. The evil kitties are far, far away. Share this if you've ever felt just as confused as this dog!