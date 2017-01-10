Ad Blocker Detected

Adorable Dog Hears Something Strange And Gets So Confused

JANUARY 10, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
Most of us can barely understand technology, so it makes sense that our furry friends don't quite get it either.

When my dog hears a whistle on TV, he immediately perks up because he thinks he's being summoned, which made this commercial particularly confusing in my house. Human noises aren't the only thing that can drive our pets crazy, though. One of my cats once went after my computer screen when she saw a fish!

That's why I really feel for this poor pupper, who hears meowing and becomes completely baffled. The sound is actually coming from a singing cat holiday card, but the dog has no clue -- he demands to know where the cats are!

Look at his face! He has so many questions!

Read More: When You See How Confused This Dog Is When He's Scolded, You'll Want To Hug Him

Aww, buddy, it's okay. The evil kitties are far, far away. Share this if you've ever felt just as confused as this dog!

