If you're a seasoned dog parent, you know full well that when you leave the house, everything is free game to your pup.

You can tell your little buddy to stay off the furniture all you want, but nobody's going to reinforce the rules when you aren't there. I've had to accept that my dogs will get on the couch when I'm away -- as did this owner after reviewing the hilarious footage from the camera she set up in her home.

Watch as this furry clown makes sure to enjoy every single inch of the couch he's not allowed on as soon as his mom heads out. Kitty definitely isn't impressed.

What can we say? When the owner's away, the dog will play.