After This German Shepherd Went Outside, He Played With His Pups In The Cutest Way

German shepherds are known to be hardworking, but even after a long day, this dog dad musters up the energy to play with his pack of pups!

One of the best things about having kids is goofing off with them, and I imagine that parents in the animal kingdom would agree. When this German shepherd dad notices that his pups are fast asleep under a minivan, he doesn't hesitate to wake them up. Soon, it's a full-on puppy invasion, complete with charging, pouncing, and a couple of sweet kisses on Dad's nose.

Watch as Dad shows everyone how a good dog romp is done! From the looks of things, his pups are going to grow up to be just as fun as he is.

video-player-present

Read More: 23 Times The Apple Didn't Fall Far From The Fluffy Animal Tree

Good job, Daddy! Be sure to share this adorable dog family with your animal-loving friends.

Giphy