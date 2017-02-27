A Neighbor Watched In Horror As He Dragged His Dog Behind His Scooter For Blocks

What would you do if you saw a man on a motorized scooter dragging a helpless dog down the sidewalk?
When Melissa Janelle Torrez saw just that happening in her South Texas neighborhood, she refused to stay silent. After parking her car to verbally confront the man, she whipped out her phone and took a video for proof. Now, thanks to her vigilance, 59-year-old Mario Cardona has been arrested for animal cruelty.
Just because this man can't walk, he seems to think his German shepherd can't either. A word of warning: This footage is difficult to watch.video-player-present
The underweight animal was dragged like that for more than two blocks. Unbelievably, many have defended the man, saying that a person can do whatever they want with their own dog.
Authorities disagree. The day after Torrez posted the video, she watched from her car as Cardona was taken into custody. His abused dog was thankfully taken away from him and moved to a safe location.
(via AOL)