Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

22 Of The Funniest, Most Adorable Dog Ears

MARCH 3, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
LIFE

What's your favorite thing about your pup? For these 22 dog owners, it's all about the EARS!

I'm a huge fan of my pup's pink feet pads, wagging tail, and hysterical, little teeth, but I have to admit that there's something special about dog ears. Aside from being the softest things in all of creation, they have the ability to make dog lovers squeal with delight. Whether they're pointed, floppy, or inside out, dog ears are ridiculously adorable!

1. Dog ears are full of surprises! If I had a blanket this soft, I would never leave my bed again.

Dog ears are full of surprises! If I had a blanket this soft, I would never leave my bed again.

Reddit / AUAnonymous

2. Even when only one works, our furry friends couldn't be any cuter.

Even when only one works, our furry friends couldn't be any cuter.

Reddit / PlateLunch

3. Some dogs like to wear their ears on top of their head.

Some dogs like to wear their ears on top of their head.

Reddit / articulateantagonist

Trending Now

He Partied A Little Too Hard With His Friends And Woke Up With A Painful Reminder

Trending Now

If You Hated The Dress, You Are Not Going To Like The Strawberries

By Pressing These Spots On Your Baby's Feet, You Can Relieve All Sorts Of Pain

Kids Love To Play In Revolving Doors, But This Proves How Dangerous They Are

Guy Starts Emptying A Bag In The Forest -- Wait 'Til You See What Comes Out Of It!

She Threw Her Friend A Gender-Reveal Party And Did Something That Made People Cry

This Mom Was Drunk But Used Her Daughter's Breath To Drive Anyway -- WTF

Sorry Alien Hopefuls, This Fireball Isn't The Proof You're Looking For

These 18 Kids Prove That Parenting Can Be A Dangerous Business

Her Dad Was Determined To Get To The Bottom Of This Adorable Mix-Up

This Baby Was Found In A Box And Security Footage Showed Something So Puzzling

Hundreds Of Animals Are Dying, And One Man Is Believed To Be Responsible

This Nurse Is Being Hailed A Hero After Saving A Pregnant Woman On His Way To Work

Something Horrific Happened To Her Son Because He Was Wearing These

It Looks Like He's Just Rubbing A Tissue On His Shirt, But This Hack Is Amazing!

These 17 Sassy Animals Don't Have Time For Your Touristy Nonsense
Submit Content

Load another article