What's your favorite thing about your pup? For these 22 dog owners, it's all about the EARS!
I'm a huge fan of my pup's pink feet pads, wagging tail, and hysterical, little teeth, but I have to admit that there's something special about dog ears. Aside from being the softest things in all of creation, they have the ability to make dog lovers squeal with delight. Whether they're pointed, floppy, or inside out, dog ears are ridiculously adorable!
1. Dog ears are full of surprises! If I had a blanket this soft, I would never leave my bed again.
2. Even when only one works, our furry friends couldn't be any cuter.