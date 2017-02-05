He Hasn't Seen His Favorite Toy In Years, But When He Does He Makes The Cutest Sound

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

If you're a dog owner, you know that some pups get so excited about their favorite toys that the stuffed animal or chew toy often has to be retired (read: thrown out) sooner than we ever expected.

One dachshund named Finn really loved a squeaky pig when he was a puppy, but like many dogs, he loved it so much that he destroyed it.

Five years later, his owner decided to give Finn another shot with his favorite piggy, and I think I speak for all of us when I say that we're so glad he did.

The sound he makes when he sees it is too cute to handle!

