He Hasn't Seen His Favorite Toy In Years, But When He Does He Makes The Cutest Sound

FEBRUARY 5, 2017  
If you're a dog owner, you know that some pups get so excited about their favorite toys that the stuffed animal or chew toy often has to be retired (read: thrown out) sooner than we ever expected.

One dachshund named Finn really loved a squeaky pig when he was a puppy, but like many dogs, he loved it so much that he destroyed it.

Five years later, his owner decided to give Finn another shot with his favorite piggy, and I think I speak for all of us when I say that we're so glad he did.

The sound he makes when he sees it is too cute to handle!

We should all love as hard as Finn does. I'm going to keep watching this over and over. SHARE his excitement with the dog lovers you know!

