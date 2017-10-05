Ad Blocker Detected

This Dog Is Absolutely Terrified, But You'll Laugh When You See Why

OCTOBER 5, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
Dogs have proven themselves to be brave protectors when it comes to their families and even their own kind.

For whatever reason, however, sometimes the tiniest of things can terrify and incapacitate them. Take this pup, for example. When presented with a harmless little hamster, the dog could not mask its fear and discomfort.

The poor thing couldn't even bring itself to look at the adorable critter.

And when it finally could, well, its wide eyes spoke for themselves.

Watch as this frightened pooch does everything it can to avoid its tiny terror.

While this video is funny to watch considering the size comparison of the two animals, it's not a good idea to try this yourself. Dogs can get unpredictable and even violent if afraid and provoked, and you definitely wouldn't want your other pets (or yourself) to get hurt.

