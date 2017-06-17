What This Dog Just Did To A Street View Photographer Will Make You Laugh So Hard

Photographers sometimes inadvertently capture funny images of people while taking photos for programs like Google Earth, but nothing quite as adorable as what this guy ran into.
While out doing his job in Ulleung-gun, South Korea, a street view photographer was greeted with one of the cutest sights ever -- a friendly golden retriever. The happy pup was so pleased to see the man that he ended up following him everywhere he went, and the resulting photos are priceless.
"Hi hello there hooman welcome to my home!"
"I will be your humble doggo guide."
"Here's the best spot for naps and belly rubs."
"Hey where ya going?"
"Don't leave. I love you."
(via BoredPanda)