When This Little Boy Wants Food, He And His Dog Tag Team The Fridge

There's almost no story more classic than one about a boy and his dog.
Maverick is a mischievous two-year-old boy with a basset hound best friend named Leroy. They're almost the same age, and they get into trouble together all the time. Maverick also has a tendency to drop snacks, so Leroy is pretty much always nearby.
Now, Leroy doesn't follow directions very well, but he and Maverick recently united for a common purpose: food. Maverick couldn't reach the handles on the fridge, so he pulled Leroy's collar over, and what happened next surprised everyone.