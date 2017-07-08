When This Little Boy Wants Food, He And His Dog Tag Team The Fridge

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

There's almost no story more classic than one about a boy and his dog.

Maverick is a mischievous two-year-old boy with a basset hound best friend named Leroy. They're almost the same age, and they get into trouble together all the time. Maverick also has a tendency to drop snacks, so Leroy is pretty much always nearby.

Now, Leroy doesn't follow directions very well, but he and Maverick recently united for a common purpose: food. Maverick couldn't reach the handles on the fridge, so he pulled Leroy's collar over, and what happened next surprised everyone.

If you ever need a prime example of teamwork, this is it. These two are geniuses!

video-player-present

I get the feeling Maverick and Leroy are going to be causing a ruckus together for years to come. Share this with the parents and dog lovers in your life who will get a kick out of this adorable pair.