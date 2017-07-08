Ad Blocker Detected

When This Little Boy Wants Food, He And His Dog Tag Team The Fridge

JULY 8, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
There's almost no story more classic than one about a boy and his dog.

Maverick is a mischievous two-year-old boy with a basset hound best friend named Leroy. They're almost the same age, and they get into trouble together all the time. Maverick also has a tendency to drop snacks, so Leroy is pretty much always nearby.

Now, Leroy doesn't follow directions very well, but he and Maverick recently united for a common purpose: food. Maverick couldn't reach the handles on the fridge, so he pulled Leroy's collar over, and what happened next surprised everyone.

If you ever need a prime example of teamwork, this is it. These two are geniuses!

I get the feeling Maverick and Leroy are going to be causing a ruckus together for years to come. Share this with the parents and dog lovers in your life who will get a kick out of this adorable pair.

