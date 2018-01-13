Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Dog Wearing Wigs Of Her Own Shredded Hair Is The Respite We Need In This Cruel World

JANUARY 13, 2018  —  By Sarah Jewel  
LIFE
Sarah Jewel
See more stories..

Sarah Jewel

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

There are some dogs that shed like crazy.

It can be infuriating to come home after work and see the floor you've just swept covered in dog hair. Fortunately, regular grooming sessions can help, and it can be surprising just how much fur is weighing your dog down, especially after the winter months. It's basically like there's a whole other dog there!

Some people choose to do some innovative things with their dogs' fur, like spinning it into yarn, but one dog owner had a pretty hilarious idea about what to do after his pup's grooming session.

Sumi the Shiba Inu has a LOT of fur, but she was a good dog throughout the entire grooming process.

Sumi the Shiba Inu has a LOT of fur, but she was a good dog throughout the entire grooming process.

Imgur / sofuckingfabulous

Her owner decided to make her a wig, and at first she was really into it.

Her owner decided to make her a wig, and at first she was really into it.

Imgur / sofuckingfabulous

Then she got put in 'The 80s Rockstar' and started to become a little more skeptical.

Then she got put in 'The 80s Rockstar' and started to become a little more skeptical.

Imgur / sofuckingfabulous

By the time they got to 'The Oompa Loompa,' she was so over it. But there was still one more.

By the time they got to 'The Oompa Loompa,' she was so over it. But there was still one more.

Imgur / sofuckingfabulous

Behold, the 'Fake News'! Aww, looks like this pup has had enough for today.

Behold, the 'Fake News'! Aww, looks like this pup has had enough for today.

Imgur / sofuckingfabulous

(via BoredPanda)

My dog would never sit still for something like this, but it's totally genius. Which style is your favorite? Let us know in the comments!

Trending Now

This Poor Baby Could've Suffocated After Her Mom Tried To Send Her Through The Mail

Trending Now

Here's The Explosive Reason Why You Shouldn't Microwave Hard Boiled Eggs

Load another article