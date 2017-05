Bringing new pets home is always a gamble when you have other critters running around.

Unless you've previously introduced the animals beforehand, you never know whether they'll get along amazingly or duke it out as soon as they meet. While this woman from Tokyo, Japan, didn't have to deal with anything as bad as the latter outcome, it's safe to say that her dog was super confused the first time she got up-close and personal with her owner's pet hedgehog.

Watch this curious pup try to make sense of her new friend below while doing everything she can not to be touched by the spiky little nugget. So cute!

Something tells me the adorable pair will do just fine together as long as this dog learns how to chill. Be sure to share this funny video if your pets would react the same way!