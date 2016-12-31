Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Sweet Dog Was Barely Alive When She Was Rescued -- Wait 'Til You See Her Now!

DECEMBER 31, 2016  —  By Hannah Austin
LIFE

In early November, the Austin Police Department's Animal Cruelty Unit received a call from a concerned citizen about a seemingly dead dog inside a crate. When Detective Ewa Wagner arrived at the scene, she was shocked to see that the dog was still clinging to life.

Sadly, this isn't the first time that a dog has been found locked inside a crate and left for dead. The devastating trend is no doubt one of the cruelest ways an owner can get rid of an unwanted animal. While many shelters do charge a fee for owner relinquishment, leaving a dog trapped, thirsty, and starving is not the answer.

As Wagner approached the crate, she was certain that the dog inside was dead. Then, she noticed that it was breathing.

As Wagner approached the crate, she was certain that the dog inside was dead. Then, she noticed that it was breathing.

austintexas.gov

Immediately, Wagner rushed her to the Austin Animal Center. The veterinary technician on duty, Elizabeth Mancera, promised to do all she could to save the dog's life, but everyone knew the situation was grim.

Immediately, Wagner rushed her to the <a href="https://www.facebook.com/pg/AustinAnimalCenter/photos/?ref=page_internal" target="_blank">Austin Animal Center</a>. The veterinary technician on duty, Elizabeth Mancera, promised to do all she could to save the dog's life, but everyone knew the situation was grim.

Facebook / Mark Osborne

Over the next two hours, Mancera gave the dog a bath and used a hair dryer on her in an effort to raise her body temperature. Incredibly, she began to perk up.

Over the next two hours, Mancera gave the dog a bath and used a hair dryer on her in an effort to raise her body temperature. Incredibly, she began to perk up.

Facebook / Mark Osborne

Mancera said, "Everyone thought she was going to die. During those first few hours I just talked to her and told her she was loved and that nothing bad would ever happen to her again. I told her she needed a name and I picked Sophie. When I told her that was her name, she raised her head for the first time and looked at me. I knew then, Sophie would live.”

Mancera <a href="http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/dog-starved-and-left-to-die-in-filthy-crate-now-has_us_585a9501e4b068764965b940" target="_blank">said</a>, "Everyone thought she was going to die. During those first few hours I just talked to her and told her she was loved and that nothing bad would ever happen to her again. I told her she needed a name and I picked Sophie. When I told her that was her name, she raised her head for the first time and looked at me. I knew then, Sophie would live.&rdquo;

Facebook / Mark Osborne

That night, Mancera took Sophie home to foster her. However, it wasn't long before the sweet, gentle dog had completely won her heart. A few days before Thanksgiving, she decided to officially adopt Sophie.

Soon, Sophie reached 25 pounds, nearly triple what she'd weighed on the day of her rescue. In no time, she began playing outside and learning tricks.

Sophie also has brothers and sisters, who welcomed her into their pack with open paws.

Mancera and her new pup were even featured on the "Today" show. Hopefully, their story will inspire more people to adopt dogs.

Read More: This Pit Bull Wears Adorable Bonnets, But It’s For A Heartbreaking Reason

Sophie is lucky to have found a kind human like Mancera, who said, "The day I rescued Sophie I promised her nothing bad would ever happen to her again, and now I get to spend the rest of her life making good on that promise. She'll never miss another meal and she'll never be cold again. That I am sure of."

(via The Huffington Post)

Seriously, who's cutting onions in here? Share this heartwarming story with your friends and family -- and let them know to grab a tissue before reading!

Giphy

Trending Now

Amazing New Robot Invented To Prevent A Cruel Animal Testing Practice

Trending Now

Family Goes To Pick Up Their Healthy Dogs Only To Find That One Of Them Has Died

This Is Maybe Not What You Want To See When You're Waiting For Your Food

This Mom Trudged Through Nearly 30 Miles Of Snow In An Effort To Save Her Family

Ladies -- If You Think Your Period Sucks, Just Look At What These Women Endure

Guy Connects Two Restaurants For Takeout Orders -- They Don't Catch On For SO Long

Dog Shields His Best Friend From Getting Run Over By Trains For Two Days -- My Heart!

Quick-Thinking, Badass Shopkeeper Makes A Flamethrower When Confronted With Robbers

Ring In The New Year In Style With These 18 Awesome Champagne Recipes

Load another article