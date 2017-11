Generally it's a pretty good idea to have a fence to keep your dog safe.

Making sure that fence is in good condition is important, however, so your pup and other wildlife aren't injured by it. One careless owner did the exact wrong thing, and their puppy got its poor neck stuck in the chain link of the gate. Not only did they not help the dog, they abandoned it to fend for itself, dragging the gate along, too.

Fortunately Greenville County Sheriff Officers were there to help. Watch as they complete this touching rescue.

The careless owners did not come forward to claim the dog, so it is now up for adoption. Hopefully this pup finds a home where it will be cared for and loved forever.