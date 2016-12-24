Ad Blocker Detected

This Talented Dog Blows Away The Competition For The Coolest Trick

DECEMBER 24, 2016  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction.

They say you can't teach an old dog new tricks, but even the young pups sometimes struggle with basic commands.

It took me forever to teach my dog sit and stay, which is why I'm amazed by pups who can pull off really amazing feats. Some dog lovers spend an incredible amount of time training their pooches, and they're even proving that their pups can play some of our most cherished childhood games.

Watch this border collie play leapfrog over his brothers and sisters who lie patiently in the road!

That's amazing! Between the pups on the ground staying completely still and the border collie's acrobatics, I'm so impressed by each doggo. SHARE this with the animal lovers you know!

