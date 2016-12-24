They say you can't teach an old dog new tricks, but even the young pups sometimes struggle with basic commands.
It took me forever to teach my dog sit and stay, which is why I'm amazed by pups who can pull off really amazing feats. Some dog lovers spend an incredible amount of time training their pooches, and they're even proving that their pups can play some of our most cherished childhood games.
Watch this border collie play leapfrog over his brothers and sisters who lie patiently in the road!
