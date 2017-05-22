In A Massive Victory For Animal Activists, China Reportedly Bans Dog Meat At Yulin

If you've been paying attention to animal activism in the past few years, you've probably heard about the Yulin Dog Meat Festival.

While people in eastern Asia have eaten dog meat for a long time, the festival was only started in 2010. It pretty much immediately came under fire from animal activists and people around the globe. For obvious reasons, people reacted strongly to the idea of dogs being slaughtered by the thousands for human consumption. Fortunately, all of the attention brought to the festival may have finally put an end to the cruel practice for good.

Many of the dogs (and cats) consumed at the festival are stray animals, but some are pets stolen from loving homes.

Due to all of the negative attention, Yulin government officials decided not to support restaurants selling dog meat. But now, they've gone a step further.

Now, the city of Yulin will prohibit restaurants, street vendors, and market traders from selling dog meat at the event. This is a major win for the activists who have been working on this for years!