Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

In A Massive Victory For Animal Activists, China Reportedly Bans Dog Meat At Yulin

MAY 22, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

If you've been paying attention to animal activism in the past few years, you've probably heard about the Yulin Dog Meat Festival.

While people in eastern Asia have eaten dog meat for a long time, the festival was only started in 2010. It pretty much immediately came under fire from animal activists and people around the globe. For obvious reasons, people reacted strongly to the idea of dogs being slaughtered by the thousands for human consumption. Fortunately, all of the attention brought to the festival may have finally put an end to the cruel practice for good.

Many of the dogs (and cats) consumed at the festival are stray animals, but some are pets stolen from loving homes.

Due to all of the negative attention, Yulin government officials decided not to support restaurants selling dog meat. But now, they've gone a step further.

Now, the city of Yulin will prohibit restaurants, street vendors, and market traders from selling dog meat at the event. This is a major win for the activists who have been working on this for years!

Trending Now

Epic Proposal In Front Of A Tornado Proves There's A Soulmate Out There For Everyone

Trending Now

The Shelter Describes This Cat As A Despot And Dictator But Honestly, He's The Best

She Tried A New Tattoo Removal Technique. What Happened Will Make You Cringe So Hard

Load another article