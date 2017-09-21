Fashion Week Just Took The World By Storm, But These Adorable Models Stole The Show

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

New York Fashion Week is a huge deal for designers.

After all, that's why the "Project Runway" finalists are always so pumped about appearing in the show. It's the perfect place to network and show off a designer's work, and some choose to elevate causes they care about on the runway.

For Anthony Rubio, who has a passion for dogs and dog rescue, that means letting his furry friends strut their stuff.

In addition to designing for humans, Rubio makes fantastic outfits for his dog models.







While on the runway, the pups bring awareness to adoption events and fundraisers.







The audience loves when they appear onstage, and the models seem to love their counterparts, too.







Learn more about Rubio and this year's fashion week show in this video.

video-player-present

If you want to learn more about Anthony Rubio, his designs, and how they help our furry friends, check out his website here. I would love to see one of these shows!