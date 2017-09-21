Fashion Week Just Took The World By Storm, But These Adorable Models Stole The Show

New York Fashion Week is a huge deal for designers.
After all, that's why the "Project Runway" finalists are always so pumped about appearing in the show. It's the perfect place to network and show off a designer's work, and some choose to elevate causes they care about on the runway.
For Anthony Rubio, who has a passion for dogs and dog rescue, that means letting his furry friends strut their stuff.
In addition to designing for humans, Rubio makes fantastic outfits for his dog models.
While on the runway, the pups bring awareness to adoption events and fundraisers.