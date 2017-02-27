Ad Blocker Detected

This Dog Was So Terrified Of Humans, But It Turned Out All She Needed Was A Hug

FEBRUARY 27, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
Shelters can be incredibly scary places for dogs.

Even an animal who might not normally behave in aggressive or territorial ways might be so frightened by the shelter environment that they act out. This unfortunately means that amazing dogs who need a forever home may not appeal to families or may seem too dangerous to even put up for adoption.

That was the case for Edie, a Maltese who was scheduled to be euthanized. An hour before she was going to be killed, someone stepped in and took the pup to a friend for an evaluation.

Edie was so terrified that she defecated on herself, but the kind man's simple act changed everything. Watch how it all unfolded below.

Read More: When Thousands Were Forced To Evacuate, These Furry Friends Were Left Behind

Edie is proof that you can't judge a book by its cover. I'm so glad she was saved. Make sure to share her story with the animal lovers you know, and consider donating to an organization like Hope for Paws that saves dogs like her.

