Watch As A Seriously Clever Pooch Goes Shopping All By Himself

JUNE 23, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

I've seen plenty of people take their dogs inside pet stores, but pups shopping by themselves? Not so much.

For the people who frequent the Agro Pet store in Paraí, Brazil, however, it's a normal, everyday sight. That's because one of its customers is a cute dog named Pituco, who loves doing all of his shopping on his own. “Everybody knows Pituco,” the shop’s vet told The Dodo. “His food is on the top shelf, so we have to hand it to him. He barks until we do.”

Pituco's parents have a deal worked out with the shop so that their little guy can come grab treats or food whenever he wants. Agro Pet just puts his purchases on a tab for his owners to pay later, and he's allowed to walk right out and go home. He sometimes even picks up special orders like cat food or birdseed for the other pets in his house!

Watch as Pituco leaves the store with his prized bag of treats in tow. He couldn't look more proud of himself.

(via BoredPanda)

He's hands down the cutest store customer I've ever seen. Share this independent pup if you agree that he's a good (and super smart) boy.

