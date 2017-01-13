Ad Blocker Detected

Two Men Spot White Fur Near A Pipe, Then Start Digging In The Dirt To Investigate

JANUARY 13, 2017
Sometimes when animals need help, they're in clear view of people who don't seem to care.

But when it came to this dog in Thailand, it isn't likely that anyone saw it at all -- at least until two men showed up and noticed something wasn't right. They were near an old underground pipe in 2015 when they heard growling and noticed white fur sticking out of a hole. They knew they had to help, so they started digging to uncover the unfortunate creature inside.

The poor thing had been stuck in there for three days, and it's anyone's guess how it got inside.

