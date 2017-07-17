Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Watching This Guy Play-Fight With His German Shepherd Is The Best Thing Ever

JULY 17, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

We all have pretty unique relationships with our pets.

They all have separate personalities, and just like humans, that comes with a variety of quirks and lovable traits. My pup, for instance, likes to contort himself into some crazy shapes to sleep in that I don't think could possibly be comfortable. As much as I take photos of my doggo for Instagram, some people have gone all out to showcase their pets on social media, and I am all here for it.

Meet Windjammer, or Jammer for short. Jammer is a German Shepherd, and his owner loves him to pieces.

Here they are play-fighting, and it's just about the most adorable thing I've ever seen.

This photogenic duo love each other so much, and they go on trips all the time and take in the great outdoors together.

When they're inside, though, they really know how to push each other's buttons, and it's hilarious.

They've got quite the sense of humor. You can see way more of their antics by following them on Instagram.

Strap yourself in for Jammer's many adventures, including this crazy under-the-covers mystery. Awww!

I just can't get enough. Dogs truly are too good for this world. Share this with all the people you know who post pictures of their furry best friends all the time!

Trending Now

These Frightened Elephants Learned That Sometimes The Best Way Out Is Through

Trending Now

She Thought A Sick Pup Was On Her Porch, But It Actually Wasn't A Dog At All

Load another article