Watching This Guy Play-Fight With His German Shepherd Is The Best Thing Ever

We all have pretty unique relationships with our pets.

They all have separate personalities, and just like humans, that comes with a variety of quirks and lovable traits. My pup, for instance, likes to contort himself into some crazy shapes to sleep in that I don't think could possibly be comfortable. As much as I take photos of my doggo for Instagram, some people have gone all out to showcase their pets on social media, and I am all here for it.

Meet Windjammer, or Jammer for short. Jammer is a German Shepherd, and his owner loves him to pieces.

Here they are play-fighting, and it's just about the most adorable thing I've ever seen.

This photogenic duo love each other so much, and they go on trips all the time and take in the great outdoors together.

When they're inside, though, they really know how to push each other's buttons, and it's hilarious.

They've got quite the sense of humor. You can see way more of their antics by following them on Instagram.

Strap yourself in for Jammer's many adventures, including this crazy under-the-covers mystery. Awww!

I just can't get enough. Dogs truly are too good for this world. Share this with all the people you know who post pictures of their furry best friends all the time!