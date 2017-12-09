Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Video Shows Why You Need To Be Careful With Your Outdoorsy Dogs This Winter

DECEMBER 9, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

As chilly winter temperatures produce less-than-ideal conditions outside such as icy roads or partially frozen ponds, it's important we take extra precautions as to not put ourselves or our loved ones in danger.

And while we can encourage family members to drive cautiously and warn our kids about the dangers of walking on thin ice, we can't really tell our pets what is and isn't safe during the cold months. It's up to us to stop them from walking into dangerous outdoor situations, and one pup's story shows exactly what can happen when we lose track of them even for a moment.

On December 3, firefighters from the Swift Current Fire Department in Saskatchewan, Canada, rushed out to a local creek after a dog had gotten stuck in the freezing water. The pup had been running off-leash when its owners saw it fall through the ice. Thankfully, they immediately called for help.

The firefighter who ventured out onto the ice almost fell in himself, but with the others' help, he finally managed to pull the dog to safety. Watch the rescue below.

(via Daily Mail)

That poor pup must have been absolutely terrified, not to mention freezing! It's very fortunate the firefighters got there so quickly.

Trending Now

Map Reveals Just How Long It Would Take For You To Learn Another Language

Trending Now

Man Has Heartwarming Reunion With His Dog Who'd Been Missing For Six Days

Load another article