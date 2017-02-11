Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Stray dogs dig in the garbage all the time for food.

If you live in an area with lots of unowned animals, you've probably seen it yourself. But what happens when a dog finds something that's not quite food in the dump?

Brazilian police officer Marco Antonio Rodrigues found out when a dog pulled something precious out of the garbage and brought it to him for help.

At first, he thought the dog had found a dead kitten. Instead, it was something much more hopeful.







A little puppy had been left for dead, but he was very much alive. The dog had found him and wanted to help, so she brought him to Rodrigues.







Look how proud she is! She refused to leave the puppy's side, whining every time they were separated. There was one problem, though.







The dog who found the puppy was not producing milk, and he needed to eat. Rodrigues put out a call for nursing dogs who could feed the struggling pup.







Between Rodrigues and the two momma dogs caring for him, the little guy is loved so much now!







"What a beautiful thing!" Rodrigues said. We couldn't agree more!







(via The Dodo)

It's amazing that he was found and brought to just the right people. He has such a long and happy life ahead of him!