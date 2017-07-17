Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

His Dog Took Off After A Little Boy. What He Did Next Totally Saved The Child.

JULY 17, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Too many people are still under the impression that pit bulls are aggressive, dangerous dogs, when the opposite is more often true than not.

Many owners of the breed will tell you that they're sweet, loyal, and very protective of their families and the people close to them. However, this guy's pit bull lab mix proved that they also don't hesitate to rescue others in need, especially children.


Hurley's neck looks pretty swollen here. The reason why makes him a hero.

Hurley's neck looks pretty swollen here. The reason why makes him a hero.

Facebook / Love What Matters

This sweetheart was on a walk with his dad when he heard a child scream and took off to find him. When his dad caught up with him, he saw Hurley grab a copperhead snake away from the boy and start flinging it around, eventually killing it. The boy had stumbled across a whole nest of them.

This sweetheart was on a walk with his dad when he heard a child scream and took off to find him. When his dad caught up with him, he saw Hurley grab a copperhead snake away from the boy and start flinging it around, eventually killing it. The boy had stumbled across a whole nest of them.

Facebook / Love What Matters

The kid ran to his mom's car and they sped away before the man could check to see if he was okay, so he isn't sure whether the boy was bitten or not. It became clear, though, that Hurley stopped any further attacks when he saw that the dog had taken a bite himself.

The kid ran to his mom's car and they sped away before the man could check to see if he was okay, so he isn't sure whether the boy was bitten or not. It became clear, though, that Hurley stopped any further attacks when he saw that the dog had taken a bite himself.

Facebook / Love What Matters

Thankfully, Hurley is doing fine now after a stay at an emergency vet.

Thankfully, Hurley is doing fine now after a stay at an emergency vet.

Facebook / Love What Matters

Though his dad is still trying to find out who the child is to make sure he's alright, I'm sure the boy won't soon forget the dog who saved him from a nest of venomous snakes.

(via Love What Matters)

I think we all know who the good boy is here. Share to show the world the real, amazing nature of this heroic breed!

Trending Now

The Story Behind This Girl's Performance Is Something No Kid Should Have To Face

Trending Now

This Looks Like A Murder Scene But It's Something A Lot Of New Moms Do

Load another article