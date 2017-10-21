This Precious Dog Saw Creepy Crawlies In Need And Decided To Become Their Rescuer

Dogs have proven themselves to be amazing protectors of people and other animals, but this incredibly sweet pup has extended her compassion to earthworms as well!

Holliday the dog has made it her personal mission to rescue all the worms she finds on the pavement. Whenever her mom takes her out for a walk and she happens to see one, she'll gently pick it up with her mouth and move it back to the nearest patch of grass. "She was never taught this behavior, although when she was a puppy, my mom would take the earthworms from the road and throw them in the grass, her owner explained. "The only way I can think that Holliday learned this behavior is from watching my mom when we come home for the weekends."

Watch the adorable worm savior in action as she saves all the wriggly little lives she possibly can.

video-player-present

Holliday is such a good girl. If those worms could talk, I'm sure they'd be saying "thank you!"