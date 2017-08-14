Ad Blocker Detected

Hilarious Dogsitter Films Adorable Video While The Dog's Owners Are Away

AUGUST 14, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
Vacations can be really stressful to plan, especially if you have pets.

Finding a good pet sitter to keep your furry friends company while you're gone is no easy task because let's face it -- you probably don't trust just anyone to watch your cat, dog, or other little buddies. If every sitter was as awesome as this guy, though, pet parents wouldn't feel half as guilty about leaving town.

James Liakos was watching Skylar the Whippet when he decided to record their adventures together as a surprise gift to Skylar's owners. They cuddled together...

...went on walks and ran around...

...and had some seriously cute heart-to-hearts.

Check out all the adorable and hilarious fun they had together in Liakos' video below. Skylar was definitely in good hands!

These two are way too cute together. Something tells me Skylar was sad to see Liakos go when his parents came back home.

