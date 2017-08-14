Hilarious Dogsitter Films Adorable Video While The Dog's Owners Are Away

Vacations can be really stressful to plan, especially if you have pets.
Finding a good pet sitter to keep your furry friends company while you're gone is no easy task because let's face it -- you probably don't trust just anyone to watch your cat, dog, or other little buddies. If every sitter was as awesome as this guy, though, pet parents wouldn't feel half as guilty about leaving town.
James Liakos was watching Skylar the Whippet when he decided to record their adventures together as a surprise gift to Skylar's owners. They cuddled together...
...went on walks and ran around...