Those of us who have dogs know that they're more intelligent than some people give them credit for.

Just take this smart pup, for example. Not only does Penny the dog know her name, but she can spell it, too! Using treats and praise as rewards, Penny's owner, Leonora, has taught her to pick out the letters that spell her name in the correct order.

Watch as this furry little genius makes sense of the pile of random letters in front of her. What a good girl!

(via Daily Mail)

This isn't the only trick Penny can pull off. Be sure to check out more of what this impressive dog can do on YouTube!