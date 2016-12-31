Sledding is one of the best parts about living in a place that gets a lot of snow.
When I was growing up, my backyard had a huge hill, so my family would enjoy a whole day of sledding every time it snowed. Sledding, however, isn't just for us humans -- even the furry members of the family can join in on the fun!
The adorable French bulldog below was feeling a bit impatient when his human brother was on a sled, so he did what any sibling would -- he kicked the boy off!
The rambunctious pooch rides all the way down the hill, leaving his human stranded in the snow.video-player-present
Read More: When This Dog Finds A Snowy Hill, He Sees An Opportunity To Do This
Now, kids, make sure you take turns! I can't stop watching this silly pup. Share this video with the siblings you know who love to duke it out.