Move Over, Human! This Dog Wants His Turn On The Sled Right Now

DECEMBER 31, 2016  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
Sarah Gzemski
Sledding is one of the best parts about living in a place that gets a lot of snow.

When I was growing up, my backyard had a huge hill, so my family would enjoy a whole day of sledding every time it snowed. Sledding, however, isn't just for us humans -- even the furry members of the family can join in on the fun!

The adorable French bulldog below was feeling a bit impatient when his human brother was on a sled, so he did what any sibling would -- he kicked the boy off!

The rambunctious pooch rides all the way down the hill, leaving his human stranded in the snow.

Now, kids, make sure you take turns! I can't stop watching this silly pup.

