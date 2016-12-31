Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Sledding is one of the best parts about living in a place that gets a lot of snow.

When I was growing up, my backyard had a huge hill, so my family would enjoy a whole day of sledding every time it snowed. Sledding, however, isn't just for us humans -- even the furry members of the family can join in on the fun!

The adorable French bulldog below was feeling a bit impatient when his human brother was on a sled, so he did what any sibling would -- he kicked the boy off!

The rambunctious pooch rides all the way down the hill, leaving his human stranded in the snow.

Now, kids, make sure you take turns! I can't stop watching this silly pup. Share this video with the siblings you know who love to duke it out.

