Last month, a nasty fight broke out in Chaiyaphum, Thailand, when a couple of angry chickens got on each other's last nerves.

The two looked like they were ready to do some damage, and they probably would have if not for the sweet pup who stepped in. Clearly wishing his fellow animals would take a more peaceful route to work out their differences, the adorable little guy began holding one back in an attempt to break things up.

Watch as the dog does his best to separate the raging birds.

video-player-present

What a good boy! The world would be much more peaceful if we all followed this dog's example.