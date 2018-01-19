Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

They Thought Their Dog Was Lost Forever. Then She Was Found Alive In A Snow Bank.

JANUARY 19, 2018  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Sophie the yellow Labrador had been missing for days when her family had to face a heartbreaking reality: she'd probably never come home.

Albert Silver says the 13-year-old disappeared on January 4, wandering off while the family plowed and shoveled the snow outside their home in Bryant Pond, Maine. She didn't return that night or the next morning. Worried about the frigid temperatures, the Silvers did everything they could to find Sophie. They walked, drove, and rode on snowmobiles hoping to spot her. Then they called animal control and alerted their neighbors, all to no avail.

That's when they decided to take their search to social media, asking for anyone's help in finding their beloved pup. Little did they know that the post would be shared thousands of times.

That's when they decided to take their search to social media, asking for anyone's help in finding their beloved pup. Little did they know that the post would be shared thousands of times.

Screenshot / News Center Maine

Strangers joined the search for Sophie, which lasted five days. By that point, the family was beginning to accept their girl was lost forever. "We were pretty convinced that she had gone somewhere to die," Silver told News Center Maine.

Strangers joined the search for Sophie, which lasted five days. By that point, the family was beginning to accept their girl was lost forever. "We were pretty convinced that she had gone somewhere to die," Silver told <a href="http://www.newscentermaine.com/article/news/local/207/dog-missing-for-five-days-found-buried-in-snow-alive/97-506944568" target="_blank">News Center Maine</a>.

Screenshot / News Center Maine

Then on January 9, they received incredible news. That morning, a dog's head was seen poking out of a snow bank near their home. It was Sophie!

Then on January 9, they received incredible news. That morning, a dog's head was seen poking out of a snow bank near their home. It was Sophie!

Screenshot / News Center Maine

The poor dog had been buried there for five days in a spot the family had already searched. What's astounding is not only that she survived that long, but she was completely fine besides losing five pounds.

The poor dog had been buried there for five days in a spot the family had already searched. What's astounding is not only that she survived that long, but she was completely fine besides losing five pounds.

Screenshot / News Center Maine

Learn more about how Sophie finally came home below.

video-player-present

(via News Center Maine)

Can you imagine how scared and cold Sophie was for those five long days? I'd say she deserves all the treats and cuddles she wants for enduring that awful ordeal.

Trending Now

This Courier Was Confused When He Felt A Package Move. Then He Saw What Was Inside.

Trending Now

He Decided To Whitewater Raft In A Homemade Contraption That Looks Anything But Safe

Load another article