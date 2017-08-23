If Kids Loved Taking The Bus As Much As This Dog Does, Parenting Would Be Way Easier

Most of us weren't very excited about going to school in the morning as kids, but this adorable pup couldn't be happier whenever his bus arrives.

Rudy is a very lucky dog, because he gets to ride the Doggie School Bus to a dog daycare run by Arat Montaya, who's been picking up, dropping off, and even offering overnight services for dogs in West Linn, Oregon, for six years. Rudy loves going to "school" so much, in fact, that he completely freaks out with excitement whenever his owner tells him the bus is at his house.

Watch as Rudy loses it when he realizes the bus is there to take him to doggie daycare. This is way too cute!

(via Daily Mail)

What an adorable and fun idea for dogs! Now I'm really wishing that I lived in West Linn so my own pups could ride this bus.