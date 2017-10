If you share your home with a dog, you know all too well that they can be just like children.

Sure, they're adorable, but at times, they also don't want to listen, get into things they aren't supposed to, and throw tantrums when they don't get their way. Just check out this funny pupper named Higgs, for example. He didn't like it when his owner said "no" and made sure to let his strong distaste for the answer be known.

Apparently, Higgs' heart was set on sitting in his dad's lap. But when Dad wouldn't let him, Higgs made it very clear that he wasn't pleased in the slightest.

video-player-present

Higgs can talk back to me any time he pleases. If I were his owner, I'd have a very hard time not giving this cutie everything he wants.