When Ekemini Udoh had to go to the hospital in October, she looked on Craigslist for someone to take care of her dogs while she was gone.

The Charlotte, North Carolina, resident thought everything would be fine when she came across who she thought was a trustworthy pet-sitter, but the man who called himself "Jarred" turned out to be anything but. As soon as she came home, she discovered that her beloved poodle mixes, Bella and Rosie, had vanished.

During Udoh's hospital stay, the man whose real name is Barry Sharpe was trying to sell her dogs by posting ads on the internet. Unfortunately, someone bought them.

He was arrested on December 20 for his crime, but Bella and Rosie still haven't been found.

Udoh, who says she sees her dogs as her children, posted a video in which she pleads for whoever has them to return them to her.

She actually did receive a call from the man who bought them, but he wasn't interested in giving them back. According to Udoh, he said, "We bought these dogs for our daughter, and we wanted to see if we could work things out so that you could let us keep the dogs."

When she made it clear that she wanted them back, the anonymous caller hung up.

As of this writing, she still doesn't know where Bella and Rosie are. “It was just so devastating being that close to your babies but also so far away," she said.

(via WCNC)

Police are looking for the man who has Udoh's dogs. Please share this story to help bring them home, and to warn your loved ones with pets to be wary of sitters they don't personally know.