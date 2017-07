Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

They say that imitation is the greatest form of flattery.

Little kids do it all the time. They see someone doing something and become their greatest copycat, or they'll hear some words adults don't want them to and all of a sudden it's the only thing they'll say. It can be a real problem when dealing with little ones.

One little girl in the U.K., however, is content to mimic her Jack Russell terrier, Frank. He starts howling and I bet you can guess what comes next.

These two "sing" quite the duet! Even the cameraman can't help but laugh.

Now that's what true friendship looks like. They'll be howling together for many years to come. Share this with all the dog lovers you know!