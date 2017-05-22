Ad Blocker Detected

You'll Totally Identify With This Dachshund's Craftiness If You Have Siblings

MAY 22, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
If you have siblings, you've been here before.

Your brother or sister has a hold of a toy that you really, really want, and they won't give it up. What is there to do? You could wait your turn, but you want it right now. So instead, you wrestle for it!

Far from just a pastime for human siblings, our pets trudge through these familial dynamics, too. Just ask the dachshund in the video below, who was very perturbed when his bigger bro went after the toy they both wanted. Because he's so much smaller, he had to get clever.

Watch until the very end to see how this genius dog managed to get exactly what he wanted.

video-player-present

What a smart pup! He got everything that he wanted in the end. Share this with your friends to give them a good laugh.

